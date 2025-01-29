Verus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 124,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,065,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after buying an additional 1,305,539 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.72 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

