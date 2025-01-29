Verus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,303 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Verus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

