Verus Wealth Management LLC Invests $995,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Verus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Verus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $71.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.