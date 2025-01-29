Verus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Verus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Verus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 216.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 49,846 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 175.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VCEB opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

