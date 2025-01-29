VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Investment Group

Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.