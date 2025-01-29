VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 2,218.2% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,895,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VirExit Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS VXIT traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,047. VirExit Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

VirExit Technologies Company Profile

VirExit Technologies, Inc develops and provides antiviral technologies, personal protective equipment, and health and wellness products. It offers seated treadmills, nutraceuticals, and boutique style custom candles through its safer place market. The company was formerly known as Poverty Dignified, Inc VirExit Technologies, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

