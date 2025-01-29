Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Down 36.1% This Week

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Virtuals Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00001909 BTC on popular exchanges. Virtuals Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $143.38 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtuals Protocol has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Virtuals Protocol Token Profile

Virtuals Protocol’s genesis date was December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official website is www.virtuals.io. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io.

Virtuals Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 645,824,761.58604093 in circulation. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 1.95358775 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 408 active market(s) with $149,724,876.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtuals Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Virtuals Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

