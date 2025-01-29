Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 310.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 468 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 7,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $334.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $337.83. The company has a market cap of $623.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

