Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Down 26.5% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded down 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.61 and last traded at $140.54. 13,935,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 8,007,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.11.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.64.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $4.01. Vistra had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Vistra announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,352,424.58. This represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. The trade was a 31.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock worth $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vistra by 36.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 38.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

