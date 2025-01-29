Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

SEAT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $186.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth $23,250,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vivid Seats by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

Featured Stories

