Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 270656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 31.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

