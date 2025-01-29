Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,601,925 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 534,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$23.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.