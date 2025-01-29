VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 40% – Still a Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 40% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 159,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 170,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
VR Resources Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$8.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
