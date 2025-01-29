Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $75.64 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.69 or 0.00002632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00004720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004624 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 39,006,551.05526706 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.73313546 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $14,634,462.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

