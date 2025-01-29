Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 615 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

