Wade Financial Advisory Inc Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Melius Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 0.0 %

GE opened at $194.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a one year low of $103.75 and a one year high of $207.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

