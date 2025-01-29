Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.59 and last traded at $95.55. Approximately 5,021,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 14,642,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.69.

The stock has a market cap of $783.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $716,577.05. This trade represents a 230.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,895,688. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

