Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired Rep. Debbie Dingell

Representative Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). In a filing disclosed on January 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walt Disney stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY LLC IRA” account.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $203.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,596,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,463,978,000 after purchasing an additional 490,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,672,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,609,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,850,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,332,297,000 after buying an additional 454,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

About Representative Dingell

Debbie Dingell (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Dingell (Democratic Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 6th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Dingell was born in Detroit, Michigan, and attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart. Dingell went on to attend Georgetown University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign service in 1975 and a master’s degree in liberal studies in 1996.

Dingell worked for General Motors Corporation (GM) for over 30 years, serving as president of the GM Foundation and as a senior executive handing public affairs. She also served as chairwoman of the Manufacturing Initiative at the American Automotive Policy Council.

Her first elected position was to Wayne State University’s Board of Governors, when Dingell was elected to serve an eight-year term in 2006. She was also appointed to positions with the Early Childhood Investment Corporation and the Cherry Commission on Higher Education and Economic Growth by former Governor Jennifer Granholm.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

