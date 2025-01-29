Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $296.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $228.59 and a one year high of $299.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

