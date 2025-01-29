Watershed Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 847,388 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,535,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 540,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after acquiring an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.