Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 4.18%.
Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WSBF stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 82.19%.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
