WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.57. 202,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 100,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94.
WaveDancer Company Profile
WaveDancer, Inc develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services.
