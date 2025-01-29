Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 477.0% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 284,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 180,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,490,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 266,192 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE EOD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. 158,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,005. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.1204 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.