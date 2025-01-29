West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.36. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

