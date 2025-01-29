Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. Western Digital updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.200 EPS.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,522,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $46,053.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,121.37. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $93,027. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.