What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for BANC Q1 Earnings?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Banc of California in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BANC. Wedbush increased their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

BANC stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 32.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Banc of California by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

