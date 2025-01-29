What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for EQBK Q1 Earnings?

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.92. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 7.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

