What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for TCBK Q1 Earnings?

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $252,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,152.16. This trade represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

