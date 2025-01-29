What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for COLB FY2025 Earnings?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Report on COLB

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 716,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 97,498 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.