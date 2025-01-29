What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for AKRO FY2029 Earnings?

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce expects that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.96) per share.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $58.40.

Insider Activity at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 108,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $3,438,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $19,209,881.41. This represents a 15.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 50,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $1,601,104.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,149.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,127. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $265,000.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

