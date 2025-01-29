Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.60 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.22). 4,107,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 1,249,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($1.91).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £422.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

