Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.60 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.22). 4,107,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 1,249,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.20 ($1.91).
Wickes Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £422.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78.
About Wickes Group
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
