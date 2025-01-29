William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for Agilysys Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agilysys in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.00 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. Agilysys has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 66.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,787.68. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $47,505.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,610,700.62. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,391 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

