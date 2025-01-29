William Blair Issues Positive Forecast for Trex Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $72.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. Trex has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $233.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Trex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Trex by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

