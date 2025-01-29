Williams & Novak LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Williams & Novak LLC raised its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.07% of eGain worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EGAN. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eGain by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 171,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eGain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eGain by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 17.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EGAN opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

eGain Profile

(Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

