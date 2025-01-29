Williams & Novak LLC Cuts Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Williams & Novak LLC cut its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II makes up approximately 1.2% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

