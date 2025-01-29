Williams & Novak LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

