Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 313,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 622,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.
