WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

DGRW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.81. 434,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

