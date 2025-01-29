WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. WK Kellogg traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.53. 669,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 913,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KLG. TD Cowen lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in WK Kellogg by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 46,735 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 579.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,133 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WK Kellogg by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.
WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.
WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.
