Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.880–0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.6 million.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 13,686,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,745,447. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $35.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,671.04. This trade represents a 23.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,332.96. This represents a 75.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 78,067 shares of company stock worth $524,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

