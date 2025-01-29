Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

