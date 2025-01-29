Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) Initiates Bitcoin and Ripple Purchases as Part of Strategic Move to Hedge Inflation and Embrace Cryptocurrency Adoption

On January 29, 2025, Worksport Ltd., a U.S.-based manufacturer and innovator of clean energy solutions for various sectors, announced it had made significant purchases of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) as a strategic move to hedge against inflation and embrace the adoption of cryptocurrencies. The company’s latest cryptocurrency treasury strategy aligns with its vision for sustained growth, introduction of new products, and imminent cash flow positivity within the year.

The initial six-figure investment in BTC and XRP underscores Worksport’s long-term view on these digital assets, with plans to gradually increase holdings as cash reserves allow. This proactive approach follows the company’s previously announced Bitcoin and XRP Treasury Strategy laid out on December 5, 2024, signaling Worksport’s commitment to incorporating digital assets into its financial planning.

Worksport’s CEO, Steven Rossi, emphasized the strategic nature of these purchases, citing the company’s steady revenue growth and improving margins. Describing the move as a low-risk strategy to combat inflation and capitalize on potential regulatory developments in the cryptocurrency space, Rossi highlighted Worksport’s enduring commitment to its crypto investment.

Enhancing its treasury strategy, Worksport intends to stay abreast of evolving regulations under the new administration while exploring avenues to integrate cryptocurrency payment options on its platform. By facilitating crypto payments on Worksport.com, the company aims to leverage blockchain technology for operational efficiency, offering customers globally a seamless payment experience with reduced transaction costs.

Worksport’s recent business developments align with its overarching goal to advance clean energy solutions. The company’s ongoing growth initiatives, coupled with its foray into cryptocurrency investments, reflect a holistic strategy aimed at future sustainability and innovation in the sector.

For further details on Worksport's financial progress and business initiatives, interested parties can visit investors.worksport.com

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) designs, develops, and manufactures a range of clean energy products and solutions. The company’s focus on tonneau covers, solar integrations, portable power systems, and heating/cooling solutions underscores its commitment to fostering sustainable practices and embracing cutting-edge technologies.

Investors can access additional information about Worksport through the company's social media channels on various platforms such as X (previously Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, reflecting Worksport's current stance on future events and business prospects.

Investors and stakeholders seeking more information are encouraged to visit investors.worksport.com or contact Worksport Ltd.'s Investor Relations at 1 (888) 554-8789 or [email protected] for additional details and clarifications.

