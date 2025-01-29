XRP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.59 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. XRP has a total market cap of $176.68 billion and $6.59 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,986,586,496 coins and its circulating supply is 57,641,211,234 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is a highly efficient cryptocurrency built on the XRP Ledger, a decentralised blockchain designed to facilitate fast, affordable transactions across borders. Its primary use case is in bridging currencies for global payments, with additional applications in decentralised finance, tokenisation, and everyday transactions. Created by McCaleb, Britto, and Schwartz in 2012, XRP’s ecosystem continues to evolve, driven by a global community of developers and validators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

