Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.52% of Xylem worth $427,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xylem by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 66.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Xylem by 89.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,597,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after buying an additional 36,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.02 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.