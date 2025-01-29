Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE XYL opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Xylem’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

