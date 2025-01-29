Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Xylem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $3,395,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.24. 56,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,381. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $128.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

