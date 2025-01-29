YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Element Solutions by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

