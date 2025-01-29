YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,868,000. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 102,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 383,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,414,000 after purchasing an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.