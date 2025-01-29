YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after buying an additional 614,652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $317.59 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

