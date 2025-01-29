Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.49.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
Further Reading
