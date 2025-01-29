Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.49.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

About Yue Yuen Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.